BtoB Marketing Veterans Launch New Company 4AM Demand
Software and consulting services company will simplify demand generation for startupsMANCHESTER, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 4AM Demand, an intelligent demand generation platform that delivers an end-to-end demand generation framework for B2B growth companies, announced today the launch of their software and consulting services company, aimed at assisting B2B companies run smoothly. The company is founded by well-known digital marketing executives Heather Stokes and Josh Verrill.
Sixty-one percent of marketers say generating traffic and leads is their top challenge, according to Hubspot. Yet, while demand generation is more important than ever, fewer and fewer companies know how to do it properly. And who can blame them? Demand generation has become complicated, difficult and ever-changing. 4AM Demand, which is both a software platform and consulting services, is used by executives and marketing professionals to unify finance, sales and marketing, demystify budgeting, simplify reporting, and execute predictable plans to scale customer adoption and revenue.
“Our goal is to make effective demand generation execution more attainable for high-growth organizations,” said Josh Verrill, co-founder, 4AM Demand. “But what we’re really after, what we’re truly passionate about, is building a business that inspires its employees & its customers to become better, bolder marketers.”
Through a consultative approach and an integrated SaaS solution created by industry veterans, 4AM Demand provides marketers with the education, planning, collaboration, and accountability to proactively lead growth. The platform leverages Stokes and Verrill’s years of experience driving demand.
Stokes and Verrill are long-time collaborators who successfully exited their last two companies. Verrill was most recently the Chief Marketing Officer at NuoDB, a cloud-native distributed SQL database, which was acquired by Dassault Systèmes. Prior to that he was the VP, Global Marketing at Internet Performance Management company Dyn, which was acquired by Oracle. Verrill began his career at e-commerce juggernauts Punchbowl and Rue La La. He also owns Verrill Stables with his wife. Most recently Stokes was VP, Demand Generation and Marketing Operations at NuoDB, working alongside Verrill. Prior to that Stokes was a Senior Director of Demand Generation at both Oracle and Dyn. Stokes began her career at KnowledgeVision Systems and Qvidian.
“Demand generation is a hard, thankless task,” said Heather Stokes, co-founder, 4 AM Demand. “When the leads are good, sales is killing it, when the leads suck, marketing is not. We want to rewrite that paradigm, flip it in fact. Open the lines of communication and create a space for marketing and sales to win together.”
