Clarksville Guardsman promoted to sergeant first class

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Staff Sgt. Timothy Cordeiro, a Clarksville native and photojournalist with the Tennessee National Guard’s 118th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, promoted to sergeant first class in Nashville, June 6.

As a public affairs mass communications specialist, Cordeiro tells the Army’s story through various forms of communication outlets, which include photography, videography, social media, and journalism.

During the past year, he worked full time with the Tennessee National Guard’s Joint Public Affairs Office, covering various stories ranging from Middle Tennessee tornado response in March 2020, COVID-19 operations, and civil unrest. When he is not covering stories, he is a father to three girls; Payton, Vivianne, and Hunter.

“I appreciate the trust and confidence in my leadership who have given me the opportunity to lead and influence those around me with this new responsibility,” said Cordeiro.

Cordeiro enlisted in the Rhode Island National Guard in 2009 after graduating from Cranston High School East in 2008. After being a member of the Rhode Island National Guard for eight years, he transferred to the Tennessee National Guard in 2017.

Cordeiro plans to continue training and leading Soldiers of the 118th MPAD while also serving in a full-time role in the state’s public affairs office. He continually encourages Soldiers who want to advance their careers to be flexible and search for challenging opportunities.

“I want to be a sergeant major,” said Cordeiro. “I plan to lead Soldiers the best way I know and provide a positive influence for those around me.”