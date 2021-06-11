CUSTOM COMPUTER SPECIALISTS IS RECOGNIZED AT LONG ISLAND BUSINESS NEWS’ CORPORATE CITIZENSHIP AWARDS PROGRAM
It’s an honor to receive this award. We truly believe that only by giving back can we move forward. To be recognized for these efforts is a testament to LIBN’s commitment to the LI community.”HAUPPAUGE, NY, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Custom Computer Specialists, Inc. (“Custom”), a leading IT services provider, announced today that the company was selected for recognition in Long Island Business News’ (“LIBN”) Corporate Citizenship Awards program as Corporate Citizens of the Year – Mid Sized Business. The company was recognized on Thursday, June 10th, 2021 at LIBN’s virtual awards ceremony.
LIBN created Corporate Citizenship: The Business of Giving to recognize Long Island businesses for their community advocacy and above-and-beyond corporate social responsibility. The goal of the program is to shine a light on companies and foundations who believe that good corporate citizenship contributes to the economic and social well-being of employees, businesses and the community. Custom joined other prestigious Long Island based businesses, including American Portfolios Financial Services, Inc., Riverhead Building Supply, Brookhaven National Laboratory, and PSEG who were also recognized for their above-and-beyond corporate social responsibility efforts.
“It’s an honor to receive this award,” says Gregory G. Galdi, President and CEO of Custom. “We truly believe that only by giving back can we move forward. To be recognized for these efforts is a testament to LIBN’s commitment to the Long Island business community.”
This is the third time Custom has been awarded by the Long Island Business News for their efforts. Past recognitions include a corporate citizenship award in 2015 and a healthy workplace award in 2017.
About Custom Computer Specialists, Inc.
Founded in 1979, Custom Computer Specialists is a leading technology solution provider to public and private sector clients throughout the Northeast. Custom’s unique combination of privately owned flexibility and extensive IT capability empowers it to create client-centric solutions that deliver expected results.
