SYGMACERT OFFICIALLY AUTHORIZED TO DO VEGAN CERTIFICATION BY BEVEG, THE FIRST VEGAN CERTIFICATION UNDER ACCREDITATION
Sygmacert Certification body, enrolls in the accredited BeVeg vegan program.CIUDAD REAL, CIUDAD REAL, SPAIN, June 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sygmacert Certification body, enrolls in the accredited BeVeg vegan program.
Sygma, S.L. Certification is a company located in Spain that acts as a product certification entity, accredited according to the UNE EN ISO 17065 standard for the certification of products in the agri-food sector. It also has a commercial office in Morocco under the corporate name ‘Sygma Certification Maroc SARL.
Sygma Certification, was born in the 2000 through a collaboration agreement with a Swiss certification body for the certification of systems and products in Spain. Since 2008 Sygma Certification, S.L. operates autonomously as an entity accredited by ENAC in product certification according to the UNE-EN ISO / IEC 17065 standard.
Sygma Certification is now authorized by BeVeg International Worldwide as a certification body for vegan certification. The Beveg vegan certification scheme was born from the need to define a global vegan standard that ensures and provides the consumer with the confidence necessary to buy and consume products bearing the BeVeg seal of approval without worries.
BeVeg is the only vegan scheme developed by attorneys, and the first vegan certification body to be certified under ISO 17065 accreditation, making it an internationally certified vegan program and a global conformity assessment program.
The certification scheme offers security to the consumer.
Labeling laws regarding vegan claims are undefined and legally insufficient, leading to misleading advertising.
Brands can claim their product is vegan, but upon inspection, one realizes that it may contain ingredients of animal origin, or it may be subject to cross-contamination.
For this reason, the BeVeg certification gives the consumer the confidence necessary to consume the certified products without worries. The BeVeg logo guarantees vegan quality, considering all the ingredients and processes until reaching the final product.
More than half of purchases are based on what labels are present. Vegan consumers, when seeing the BeVeg Vegan Certified label, do not have to read the fine print to ensure it is a safe vegan product that reaches vegan standards. Sales in this market are increasing, so offering authenticity, truth, transparency and information to the consumer, in turn, translates into higher sales.
Sygmacert Presentation