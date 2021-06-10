Presentation, contracts head up Environmental Protection agenda
DES MOINES—A presentation on the State Revolving Fund will top the agenda at the June 15 meeting of the Environmental Protection Commission.
Commissioners will be asked to approve the State Revolving Fund intended use plan for the upcoming fiscal year, along with 11 contracts and a grant proposal. Contracts run the gamut from air, land and water monitoring to laboratory analysis, inspections and watershed management.
Commissioners will meet by video conference at 10:30 a.m. To join by video, connect with https://meet.google.com/
Find the complete agenda and more information at http://www.iowadnr.gov/
Commissioners include: Ralph Lents, Menlo, chair; Harold Hommes, Windsor Heights, vice chair; Stephanie Dykshorn, Ireton, secretary; Brad Bleam, Rockwell City; Rebecca Dostal, Traer; Amy Echard, Farmersburg; Patricia Foley, Huxley; Lisa Gochenour, Logan and Mark Stutsman, Hills. Kayla Lyon is the DNR director.