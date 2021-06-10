Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
U.S. Supreme Court opinion: June 10

The United States Supreme Court has issued a new opinion.

In Borden v. United States, the court held that the decision of the Sixth Circuit—holding that an offense with a mental state of recklessness may qualify as a “violent felony” under the Armed Career Criminal Act’s elements clause, 18 U. S. C. §924(e)(2)(B)(i)—is reversed, and the case is remanded.

Read the court's opinion at: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/20pdf/19-5410_8nj9.pdf

