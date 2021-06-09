Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 514 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,340 in the last 365 days.

Pelosi Statement on House Judiciary Committee Interview with Don McGahn

Contact: Speaker’s Press Office,

202-226-7616

 

San Francisco – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement on the interview of former White House Counsel Don McGahn before the House Judiciary Committee, which was the result of a House subpoena:

 

“The fact that McGahn testified is a victory for Democracy.  It is a resounding vindication of the House’s subpoena powers, which are a pillar of our system of checks of balances that ensure that Congress can pursue the truth for the American people.

 

“The truth is that Donald Trump was impeached for his egregious and unprecedented violations of our Constitution and our Democracy.

 

“It is imperative that all administrations respect the Congress’s authority to conduct oversight and consider legislation on behalf of the American people, including its subpoena power.”

 

# # #

You just read:

Pelosi Statement on House Judiciary Committee Interview with Don McGahn

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.