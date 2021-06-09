Pelosi Statement on House Judiciary Committee Interview with Don McGahn

Contact: Speaker’s Press Office,

202-226-7616

San Francisco – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement on the interview of former White House Counsel Don McGahn before the House Judiciary Committee, which was the result of a House subpoena:

“The fact that McGahn testified is a victory for Democracy. It is a resounding vindication of the House’s subpoena powers, which are a pillar of our system of checks of balances that ensure that Congress can pursue the truth for the American people.

“The truth is that Donald Trump was impeached for his egregious and unprecedented violations of our Constitution and our Democracy.

“It is imperative that all administrations respect the Congress’s authority to conduct oversight and consider legislation on behalf of the American people, including its subpoena power.”

# # #