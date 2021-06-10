Connecting Champions Selected to Present at Stupid Cancer’s CancerCon® 2021
Will share “Find Your Passion” program at world’s largest young adult cancer gatheringPITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Connecting Champions, a nonprofit that provides mentorship and friendship to children and young adults with cancer, will lead a breakout session at Stupid Cancer’s CancerCon® 2021 event on Saturday, June 12 at 3:15 pm. The session, titled “Find Your Passion: Recentering School & Career Goals After Treatment,” will be led by cancer survivor Sean Nolan and Sidney Kusher, executive director, Connecting Champions.
CancerCon® brings adolescent and young adult (AYA) cancer patients, survivors, caregivers, advocates, and health professionals together to connect with critical resources and break isolation. It is the largest gathering of the AYA cancer community. This year’s event is being held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Sean and I are thrilled to be selected to lead a workshop at this year’s CancerCon® event,” said Sidney Kushner, executive director, Connecting Champions. “Our mission is to help young adults find and pursue their passions throughout their cancer journey. Sean is a shining example of how our program can help kids and young adults through a very difficult time in their lives.”
Connecting Champions asks kids and young adults: “What are you passionate about?” and then pairs them with a mentor for their cancer journey. The model has been proven with a pilot program started at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh in 2012. In 2020, Connecting Champions celebrated its 250th friendship match and expanded its services to hospitals in West Virginia, Texas, Ohio, Michigan, Illinois, California, New York, California, Kentucky, and Missouri.
For more information, or to register for CancerCon® 2021, please visit: https://stupidcancer.org/cancercon/.
About Connecting Champions
Connecting Champions is a nonprofit that asks kids and young adults with cancer, “What are you passionate about?” and then connects them with a mentor for their cancer journey. Through its research-based and outcomes-driven approach, Connecting Champions has helped hundreds of children and young adults better survive the cancer journey — developmentally, psychosocially, and physically. Launched in 2011 and piloted with UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, Connecting Champions has now served individuals in 13 cities across the country. 98% of teens and parents have reported Connecting Champions makes the child healthier mentally, socially, or physically. For more information, please visit connectingchampions.org.
###
Dan Ayer
Oyster Creative
+1 4128745256
email us here