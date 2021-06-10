Clarion County Maintenance Activities for the week of June 14

06/10/2021 Maintenance Schedule for the week of June 14, 2021. State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity SR I-80, SR 322 SR 66 SR 208 SR 36 Keystone Short Way Road SR 322 SH SR 66 SH SR 208-SH SR 36 SH Various Mowing County Wide Various Various Sign Repair & Replacement SR 3004 Kissinger Mills Road Madison Twp. Patching/ Seal Coat Prep SR 3006 Sarah Furnace Road Madison Twp. Patching/Seal Coat Prep SR 3002 Bela Road Toby Twp. Patching/ Seal Coat Prep SR 1011 Rehobeth Church Road Clarion Twp. Pipe Flushing, Ditch Cleaning, Pipe Replacement SR 322 SR 322 SH Clarion Twp. Side Dozing, Shoulder Stabilization SR 4004 Chapel Road Washington & Farmington Twp. Side Dozing, Shoulder Stabilization SR 2009 Cherry Run Road Toby Twp. Bridge Work SR 3002 Monterey Road Toby Twp. Pipe Flushing SR 861 SR 861 SH Madison Twp. Pipe Flushing SR 2001 Shannondale Road Limestone Twp. Shoulder Cutting SR 2005, 2015 CL School Roads Limestone Twp. Shoulder Cutting For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Clarion County Maintenance Office at (814)226-8200.