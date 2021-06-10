Clarion County Maintenance Activities for the week of June 14
06/10/2021
Maintenance Schedule for the week of June 14, 2021.
|State Routes
|Local Road Names
|Municipalities
|Activity
|SR I-80, SR 322 SR 66 SR 208 SR 36
|Keystone Short Way Road SR 322 SH SR 66 SH SR 208-SH SR 36 SH
|Various
|Mowing
|County Wide
|Various
|Various
|Sign Repair & Replacement
|SR 3004
|Kissinger Mills Road
|Madison Twp.
|Patching/ Seal Coat Prep
|SR 3006
|Sarah Furnace Road
|Madison Twp.
|Patching/Seal Coat Prep
|SR 3002
|Bela Road
|Toby Twp.
|Patching/ Seal Coat Prep
|SR 1011
|Rehobeth Church Road
|Clarion Twp.
|Pipe Flushing, Ditch Cleaning, Pipe Replacement
|SR 322
|SR 322 SH
|Clarion Twp.
|Side Dozing, Shoulder Stabilization
|SR 4004
|Chapel Road
|Washington & Farmington Twp.
|Side Dozing, Shoulder Stabilization
|SR 2009
|Cherry Run Road
|Toby Twp.
|Bridge Work
|SR 3002
|Monterey Road
|Toby Twp.
|Pipe Flushing
|SR 861
|SR 861 SH
|Madison Twp.
|Pipe Flushing
|SR 2001
|Shannondale Road
|Limestone Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|SR 2005, 2015
|CL School Roads
|Limestone Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Clarion County Maintenance Office at (814)226-8200.