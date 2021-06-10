Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
REVISED - - Upcoming Lane restriction on State Route 422 Westbound

June 10 by 12:00 p.m. the Westbound Meridian Bridge will be opened to unrestricted traffic for the weekend. On June 15, the travel lane will be closed for several days to complete work on the bridge.  Traffic will be restricted to one lane.

