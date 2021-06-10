WrightIMC adds 20-year search engine optimization and digital marketing veteran Elmer Boutin as VP of Operations
WrightIMC, a leading digital markeing and SEO agency, has hired 20+ year SEO veteran Elmer Boutin as new Vice President of Operations.DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital marketing and search engine optimization veteran Elmer Boutin has joined WrightIMC as Vice President of Operations.
Boutin will be responsible for ensuring the success of WrightIMC’s many clients. His expertise in technical search engine optimization combined with his years of experience providing successful digital marketing solutions will further strengthen WrightIMC’s already exemplary leadership team. Boutin’s passion for training the next generation of digital marketers will allow WrightIMC to further its quest to build and train the best digital marketing team on the planet.
Boutin comes to WrightIMC directly from serving as the SEO Director for GTB, a WPP Agency. At GTB, Boutin was responsible for the search engine optimization strategy for websites across several Ford Motor Company business units globally. Boutin also trained and mentored junior staff members, helping them become experts in digital marketing. He looks forward to continuing training the digital marketers of the future in his role at WrightIMC.
Boutin boasts a 20+ year career in digital marketing, with stints at VMLY&R, Rockfish, and a 12-year engagement with Wilsonart International as the company’s Webmaster.
Prior to his career in digital marketing, Boutin proudly served for 14 years in the United States Army as a translator and intelligence analyst.
“I’m excited and proud that Elmer chose to work at WrightIMC,” said Tony Wright, CEO, and Founder. “I’ve known Elmer for more than a decade, and his reputation as a digital marketing expert is exemplary. I can’t wait to see how he improves our processes and training. But the real winner is WrightIMC’s clients. Elmer is going to do great things to help our clients achieve even greater results.”
About WrightIMC
Based in Allen, Texas, a suburb of Dallas, WrightIMC is an award-winning full-service interactive marketing consultancy with a deep foundation in search engine optimization and search engine marketing. The firm specializes in search engine optimization, pay-per-click management, online and offline brand reputation management, social media marketing, and Website design and development. Founded in 2007, the firm has helped hundreds of companies of all sizes make more money online.
