Ezugi unites with GammaStack

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, USA, June 10, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Live casino specialist integrates a full suite of games with a pioneering online sportsbook, fantasy sports, and casino platform, and content provider.Ezugi, the market-leading live casino provider that is part of the Evolution Gaming Group, has entered into a distribution deal with online sports betting, fantasy sports, and casino platform, and content provider, GammaStack.Under the partnership, operators powered by GammaStack can now access Ezugi’s full suite of twenty-live casino games including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, sic bo, and poker as well as innovative game formats such as Bet on Teen Patti, 32 Cards, and Lucky 7.A number of games have been developed specifically for players in emerging markets such as Latin America, South East Asia, and Africa while still having international appeal.Games are streamed from nine state-of-the-art studios located around the world, each providing opulent environments with highly trained dealers and cutting-edge technologies to deliver a superior live casino experience to operators and their players.GammaStack delivers bespoke end-to-end solutions that combine the latest technologies with a team of industry veterans to ensure its operator partners can offer their players the best possible experience to their players no matter what market they are in.The company consists of 250+ developers who are highly proficient in cutting-edge technologies and are on top of the latest industry trends. They are always looking to strengthen their product and service offering by joining forces with third-party providers, such as this deal with Ezugi.Pang Goh, Business Development Director at Ezugi, said: “We are always looking to increase the reach and distribution of our content and this partnership with GammaStack allows us to do just that. The company has built a reputation for delivering best-in-class solutions to operators and we are proud to be a part of that.“The popularity of live casinos continues to increase at pace, and especially in new and emerging markets. By integrating our games into the GammaStack portfolio, its operator partners can strengthen their game offering and deliver the experiences their players are seeking.”Dilip Chouhan, CSO of GammaStack, said: “We are super delighted about partnering with Ezugi, one of the renowned live dealer gaming providers in the industry. We look forward to building a plethora of innovative solutions together to meet the requirements of our valuable clients.“Integrating sportsbook platforms built by our team with live dealer casino solutions developed by Ezugi has really proved to be a wonderful combination and already our clients are lining up to add its games to their lobbies.“We have more innovative solutions in the pipeline and look forward to growing mutually with Ezugi while working closely with its dedicated and skilled team.”ENDSEditors notes:About Ezugi:Commenced in 2012, Ezugi offers top-notch web and mobile live dealer gaming, distribution as well as retention solutions to the betting shops, online operators, and land-based casinos. They aim at creating the most engaging and ultra-modern environment for their users. Since its establishment, it has grown to a powerhouse that operates 9 studios along with 20 games & has partnered with 100+ operators from all over the globe. It offers the most customizable platform. Each feature of the interface can get customized for fitting your requirements while enabling you to represent your brand uniquely.About GammaStack:GammaStack covers a myriad of iGaming solutions and services which include sports betting software , fantasy sports software, online casino software solutions , and services, esports software development, online lottery software , and much more.They offer ready-to-launch white label software solutions as well as completely tailor-made custom software development services. Their great expertise in blockchain technology has enabled them to build the most innovative blockchain and cryptocurrency-enabled solutions for their valuable clients.A dedicated team, innovative approach, exclusive solutions & 8+ years of industry experience has made them a highly dependable name in the iGaming industry.