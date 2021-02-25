Yet Another Certified Betradar Integration by GammaStack
A certified Betradar integration of live and pre-match API has been successfully done by GammaStack for the sportsbook platform of one of their customers.WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, USA, February 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The iGaming industry is growing exponentially with every passing year! The overwhelming & inspiring response received by the industry in 2020 has made it a mandate for the operators to adapt to growth innovatively. A recent instance of this remarkable growth is the successful & certified integration of Betradar’s unified odds feed for live and pre-match betting by GammaStack in one of their customer’s sportsbook platforms. Being certified Betradar integrators, they have added one more feather in their cap by announcing another flawless Betradar integration.
Possessing 8+ years of remarkable experience in the iGaming industry, GammaStack has always thrown light on innovation & exclusivity through its solutions & services. They have taken part in multiple digital conferences & iGaming events throughout the globe to revolutionize their offerings and deliver trending solutions to their clients. GammaStack has been working with Betradar for the past 4 years and here are some highlights of their connection with Betradar:-
1) Integration Technology Providers
2) Technology Partners Helping their Customers Get Betradar Certified
3) Has Worked Closely with Betradar Technology Team Multiple Times
Betradar is also a recognized and trusted name in the industry which has gained great recognition as one of the leading B2B modular turnkey betting services suppliers. They have successfully offered top-notch services to 600+ bookmakers in around 80 countries. There are distinct requirements of betting operators & Betradar is capable of offering a great portfolio of odds and data services that can fulfill the needs & expectations of the global gaming & betting market. Their betting services include pre-match odds, live odds, live data, MTS, and many more.
Certified integration of live and pre-match API of Betradar can add more value to a sportsbook platform. Connecting with GammaStack, a certified Betradar integrator can enable sportsbook operators to uncover more success layers in their business.
Dilip Chouhan, CSO at GammaStack said, “We take the privilege of being a certified Betradar integrator and congratulate our team for doing successful integration of pre-match and live API of Betradar in the sportsbook platforms of our customers. It’s an honor for us to connect with Betradar, a dependable name in the iGaming industry. We aim at achieving more such milestones in our journey thereby assisting our valuable clients in reaching their desired success levels. More such achievements are surely awaited in the upcoming session of 2021-22 which will again be an outcome of the continual hard work and industry research by GammaStack’s team.”
Along with sports betting software development, GammaStack has also hoisted its success flags in other iGaming verticals like fantasy sports, esports, online lottery, online casino software solutions, etc. Their strong team of 250+ developers always aims at marching towards futuristic solutions by incorporating cutting-edge technologies. No revenue sharing, ready-to-launch solutions & seamless customization opportunities are some of the distinguishers of GammaStack that has made them a reliable technology provider in the industry.
Manoj Trivedi
Gammastack
+1 302-231-1373
sales@gammastack.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn