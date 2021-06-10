Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
RELEASE: Air Permit Issued for Enviva Pellets Sampson, LLC

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality's Division of Air Quality (DAQ) has issued an air permit modification for the Enviva Pellets Sampson facility located in Sampson County.

The final permit adds equipment to control emissions of Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) and Hazardous Air Pollutants (HAP) from the existing pellet presses, pellet coolers and the dry hammermills. Once installed and operational, the controls will decrease the potential to emit VOCs and HAPs, allowing the facility, which is currently a major source, to be reclassified as a minor stationary source.

Until the controls are operational, the facility will continue to be subject to the Best Available Control Technology (BACT) emission limits and Maximum Achievable Control Technology (MACT) requirements in the permit.

Division staff thoroughly reviewed the comments received on the draft permit during the public comment period.  Monitoring and recordkeeping activities are required, which include monthly facility-wide emissions calculations and semiannual reports to ensure compliance with PSD minor and area source status. The testing requirements for changes to softwood percentages or throughput from the previous permit are still in place to ensure controls are operating properly and that emissions do not exceed permitted limits.  The overall facility throughput is not being modified.

The final permit, final permit review, and environmental justice report are available on the Department’s webpage here.

