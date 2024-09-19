UPDATE: Precautionary swimming advisory issued for ocean-side areas in Corolla where floodwater pumping has occurred

State recreational water quality officials today advised beachgoers to be aware of the floodwaters being pumped to the ocean surf in Corolla. Surfers and swimmers should avoid these sites.

Recent rains caused flooding of streets, yards, and housing in parts of Corolla and nearby communities. To minimize the flooding damage and to ensure roads are accessible for emergency vehicles, the town is pumping floodwater into the ocean near Crown Point Circle; Myrtlewood Court; and Atlantic Avenue at Adriatic Avenue.

These waters can contain pollutants such as waste from wildlife and pets, oil and gasoline from parking lots and waste from septic systems or sewers.

This notice does not imply that disease-causing organisms are present in the water; it is meant to caution beachgoers of an increased risk of contamination that can cause adverse health effects.

State officials will notify the public 24 hours after pumping has ceased.

Officials with the state Recreational Water Quality Program sample 221 sites throughout the coastal region, most of them on a weekly basis, from April to October. Testing continues on a reduced schedule during the rest of the year, when the waters are colder.

For more information on the N.C. Recreational Water Quality Program or to a view a map of testing sites, visit the program’s website, and follow the program’s Twitter feed.