Radiology Inc. becomes first practice in West Virginia to adopt Rad AI, the fastest growing radiologist-led AI company
Partnership with Rad AI embraces cutting-edge AI to automate impressions and consensus guideline recommendationsHUNTINGTON, WV, USA, June 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Radiology, Inc., West Virginia’s largest radiology physician group with over 50 years of experience and 24 board certified radiologists, announced it is partnering with Rad AI, a company backed by Google’s AI fund Gradient Ventures, to use its advanced technology for generating customized radiology report impressions and consensus guideline recommendations. This will enable Radiology, Inc.’s radiologists to create reports more efficiently and accurately, while improving radiologist satisfaction and decreasing burnout.
“The hospitals and health systems we work with in West Virginia, southern Ohio, and eastern Kentucky rely on us for timely turnaround of interpretations to treat their patients,” said Bill Wright, Practice Administrator at Radiology, Inc. “We were impressed by the success other practices have seen with Rad AI, and are looking forward to the positive impact this will have on the hospitals and patients we serve.”
Rad AI automatically generates a customized impression from the findings and clinical indication dictated by the radiologist, using the most advanced neural networks. It learns each radiologist’s language preferences from all of their prior reports, to create an impression that the radiologist can simply review and finalize. In addition, Rad AI improves report accuracy and consistency by making sure to include significant incidental findings, answering the main clinical question, and providing consensus guideline recommendations for follow-up. The impression appears in the practice's voice recognition software as soon as the radiologist finishes dictating the findings, without any clicks, hotkeys or new windows.
“Our partnership with Radiology, Inc. is a testament to our ability to impact practices across the country. The Rad AI team is looking forward to working with the entire team at this innovative radiology practice in West Virginia,” said Dr. Jeff Chang, ER radiologist and co-founder of Rad AI.
About Radiology Inc.:
Radiology, Inc. is West Virginia’s largest radiology physician group with over 50 years of experience and 24 board certified radiologists providing a comprehensive solution for timely, quality, professional interpretations. Incorporated in 1968, Radiology Inc offers a 24/7/365 full scope of professional radiological services including diagnostic radiology, B-reads, vascular and neuro interventional radiology, tele-radiology, and diagnostic medical physics. Our board certified radiologists and medical physicists offer subspecialty expertise and outstanding service. Radiology Inc. physicians provide 24-hour diagnostic radiology services for many Healthcare Providers in the southern Ohio, eastern Kentucky, and West Virginia region.
Learn more about Radiology Inc. at https://radincwv.com/.
About Rad AI:
Rad AI aims to streamline radiology workflow, providing time savings for radiologists and improving report consistency, while helping reduce radiologist burnout. Co-founded by the youngest US radiologist on record, Rad AI is working with some of the largest and most innovative radiology practices in the US and expanding quickly. Rad AI is based in Berkeley, CA, and backed by Gradient (Google’s AI fund, which invests in the top companies using AI to positively transform their fields).
Learn more about Rad AI at www.radai.com or on Twitter @radai.
