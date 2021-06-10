Representative Keith Bell Finishes the 87th Session with Conservative Victories Coming Back to House District 4

by: Rep. Bell, Keith

06/08/2021

(AUSTIN, TX) - The 87th Legislative Session adjourned delivering major conservative victories despite the unprecedented challenges that were brought by the pandemic and winter storm Uri. Critical issues were addressed this session while passing meaningful legislation, including pro-life victories, expanding our 2nd Amendment rights, and fully funding public education.

The 87th passed the Texas Heartbeat Bill to abolish abortion after the detection of a fetal heartbeat and Constitutional Carry to ensure that Texans maintain their right to defend themselves and their families. Sent to the Governor, Rep. Bell passed House Bill 1264, an election integrity bill that expeditiously removes deceased individuals from the voter rolls to prevent fraudulent voting. The Texas Legislature passed legislation defending law enforcement, protecting religious freedom, disaster response reform, Public Utility Commission and ERCOT reform, and rural broadband expansion; in addition to countless other legislative solutions benefitting Texans.

"Over the last 140 days, I'm proud of the conservative victories we passed. I look forward to coming back for a special session and continuing the fight to ensure that our livelihoods, values, and liberties are always protected."

Sent to the Governor to be signed into law, Rep. Bell passed HB 1476 and HB 1477 which ensures vendors and suppliers alike are protected and compensated promptly when working with state and governmental entities. HB 3938 establishes the industry-based certification advisory council to provide guidance to public education leaders on current and future workforce needs. HB 1321 designates Highway 198 in Henderson County as Deputy Sheriff Tony Ogburn and Deputy Sheriff Paul Habelt Memorial Highway.

