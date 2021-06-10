Singapore Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach around USD 5 Billion by 2026 – Arizton

Singapore data center market size will witness investments of USD 5 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8% during 2021-2026.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this Singapore data center market report.

Singapore data center market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the period 2020−2026. Singapore data center market research report includes market size in terms of area, investment, power capacity, and colocation revenues. Get insights on 38 existing data center and 4 upcoming facilities spread across 3 regions.



Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. Singapore is a mature data center market within APAC, with the existence of 38 unique third-party data centers operated by 23 unique service providers.

2. The COVID-19 pandemic has been a strong market enabler for digital transformation in the country, with increase in demand for wholesale colocation services, especially from cloud service providers.

3. Within Singapore, Eastern Singapore is the most developed with 26 existing data centers amounting to over 55% of the existing power capacity.

4. Major cloud service providers, such as AWS, Microsoft, Oracle, Google, and Alibaba, among others operate their cloud regions in Singapore, owing to its strategic location and excellent connectivity.

5. Owing to Singapore’s land shortage for data center development, various innovations in data center technology are taking place, such as vertical data centers, and floating data centers by Keppel Data Centres

6. Telecom operators such as Singtel deployed 5G in Singapore in 2020, boosting edge data centers in the coming years.

Key Offerings:

• Market Size & Forecast by Area, Power Capacity, Investment, and Colocation Revenue | 2020-2026

• Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Market

• Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party facilities in Singapore

o Facilities Covered (Existing): 38

o Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 4

o Coverage: 3 Regions

o Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)

o Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

• Data center colocation market in Singapore

o Market Revenue & Forecast (2020-2026)

o Retail Colocation Pricing

o Wholesale Colocation Pricing

• Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

• Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standard

• Key Market Participants – List of 13 IT infrastructure providers, 16 construction service providers, 15 support infrastructure providers, and 9 data center investors

Get your sample today!



Singapore Data Center Market – Segmentation

• The server market is witnessing significant growth in the Singapore data center market due to the strong presence of cloud service providers. Alibaba, AWS, Google, Microsoft, and other service providers are investing in large cloud data centers, which will increase the market for ODM servers, usually adopted by large cloud service providers and internet service providers.

• Large data center facilities in Singapore lean toward the procurement of UPS systems of more than 750 kVA, whereas small and medium facilities are procuring systems with a capacity less than 500 kVA. Lithium-ion battery solutions that offer the benefits of a lower CAPEX over time compared to traditional VRLA systems are being adopted in data center facilities in Singapore.

• STT Global Data Centre’s STT Loyang facility in Singapore is installed with a resilient chilled water plant, with cooling towers in an N+1 configuration, a chilled water buffer tank for continuous cooling at full load, and a service corridor with CRAC units on 2N power supply of up to N+20% redundancy.

Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

• Servers

• Storage Systems

• Network Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

• UPS Systems

• Generators

• Transfer, Switches & Switchgears

• Rack PDUs

• Other Electrical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

• Cooling Systems

• Rack Cabinets

• Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by General Construction

• Building Development

• Installation & Commissioning Services

• Building Design

• Physical Security

• Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Market Segmentation by Tier Standard

• Tier I & Tier II

• Tier III

• Tier IV



Singapore Data Center Market – Dynamics

In Singapore, 30% of organizations have implemented cloud computing to address the needs of consumers and help them stay connected. The public cloud market spending in Singapore crossed $2 billion in 2020, which is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The Singapore government will migrate all its government systems to the cloud, however, the most sensitive data will be stored in government-managed cloud platforms. According to the Government Technology Agency, Singapore, the government spent around $3.5 billion on ICT procurement in FY20, focusing on the development of new tech tools to respond to COVID-19, development of citizen- and business-centric digital services, development of ICT systems on cloud, modernization of government ICT infrastructure, and the use of data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and sensors within the public sector.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

• Rise in Data Center Investments

• Impact of COVID-19 on Data Centers

• Increasing Adoption of Renewable Energy

• 5G Boosts Edge Data Center Investments

Singapore Data Center Market - Existing Vs. Upcoming Data Centers

• Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

o Southern Singapore (No. of facilities: 9)

o Northern Singapore (No. of facilities: 3)

o Eastern Singapore (No. of facilities: 26)

• List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/singapore-data-center-market-size-analysis



Key Market Participants

IT Infrastructure Providers

• Arista Networks

• Broadcom

• Cisco Systems

• Dell Technologies

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

• Huawei Technologies

• IBM

• Inspur

• Lenovo

• MiTAC Holdings

• NetApp

• Quanta Cloud Technology

• Wistron (Wiwynn)

Construction Service Providers

• Arup Group

• AWP Architects

• Aurecon Group

• AECOM

• Cundall

• DSCO Group

• Fortis Construction

• Faithful+Gould

• Gammon Construction

• HDR (Hurley Palmer Flatt)

• Kienta Engineering Construction

• LSK Engineering

• M+W Group (Exyte)

• NTT FACILITIES GROUP

• PM Group

• Sato Kogyo

Support Infrastructure Providers

• ABB

• Bosch Security Systems (Robert Bosch)

• Caterpillar

• Cummins

• Eaton

• Fuji Electric

• HITEC Power Protection

• KOHLER-SDMO

• Legrand

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Piller Power Systems

• Rolls-Royce Power Systems

• Rittal

• Schneider Electric

• Vertiv Group

Data Center Investors

• AirTrunk Operating

• BDx (Big Data Exchange)

• Digital Realty

• Equinix

• Facebook

• Iron Mountain

• NTT Global Data Centers

• Keppel Data Centres

• ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

Looking for more information? Click Here