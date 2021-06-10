India Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach over USD 8 Billion by 2026 – Arizton

Indian data center market size will witness investments of USD 8 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12% during 2021–2026.

In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this India data center market report.

India data center market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during the period 2020−2026. India data center market research report includes market size in terms of area, investment, power capacity, and colocation revenues. Get insights on 79 existing data center and 23 upcoming facilities spread across 6 states.



Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. India hosts over 75 colocation data centers currently, operated by over 20 data center service providers, including NTT Global Data Centers (Netmagic), ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, Sify Technologies, and Bharti Airtel (Nxtra), among others.

2. New entrants and existing operators in the market have signed MoUs with state governments to develop hyperscale facilities spanning over 100,000 square feet in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh.

3. Maharashtra is the data center hub in India and hosts 27 unique third-party data centers accounting for over 50% of the existing capacity, followed by Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

4. AdaniConneX, Princeton Digital Group, Mantra Data Centers, and Equinix are new entrants that will boost India’s data center capacity in the coming years through announced hyperscale development.

5. Digital India, proposed data localisation law and data center polices by the central and state governments are the major driving factors behind India’s data center boom in the recent years.

6. Telecommunication providers such as Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea are targeting the deployment of 5G networks by the end of 2021 or early 2022, that will lead to more edge data center deployment.

7. 23 upcoming data centers have been announced or are currently being built and will be operational in the next two to three years in India.

Key Offerings:

• Market size & forecast by area, power capacity, investment, and colocation revenue | 2020-2026

• Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Market

• Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party facilities in India

o Facilities Covered (Existing): 79

o Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 23

o Coverage: 6 Prominent States & Other States

o Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)

o Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

• Data center colocation market in India

o Market Revenue & Forecast (2020-2026)

o Retail Colocation Pricing

o Wholesale Colocation Pricing

• Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

• Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standard

• Key Market Participants – List of 12 IT infrastructure providers, 7 construction service providers, 18 support infrastructure providers, 10 data center investors, and 6 new entrants

India Data Center Market – Segmentation

• In data centers, the procurement of 100 GbE switches across the aggregation and core layers will continue to grow and handle more data traffic. The market will also witness the deployment of 200 GbE switches at the core layer after 2021. 5G networks will boost the digital economy of the country and enhance the demand for high-bandwidth networking infrastructure.

• In terms of capacity, large and mega data centers are procuring generators with a capacity of 3 MW and above. As a result, generators with a capacity of more than a 1 MW capacity are likely to dominate in the market. GPX Global Systems, Web Werks, NTT Global Data Centers (NetMagic), CtrlS, Pi Data Centers, and Rack Bank are some colocation providers in India adopting diesel generator systems in their data center facilities.

• Data centers in India follow a flexible design that allows customers to use up to 52U rack sizes. NetRack Enclosures is among the leading pure-play rack vendors in the market and competes with vendors such as Schneider Electric and Vertiv for the supply of rack solutions.

Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

• Servers

• Storage Systems

• Network Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

• UPS Systems

• Generators

• Transfer, Switches & Switchgears

• Rack PDUs

• Other Electrical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

• Cooling Systems

• Rack Cabinets

• Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by General Construction

• Building Development

• Installation & Commissioning Services

• Building Design

• Physical Security

• Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Market Segmentation by Tier Standard

• Tier I & Tier II

• Tier III

• Tier IV

Market Segmentation by Geography

• Maharashtra

• Tamil Nadu

• Other States

India Data Center Market – Dynamics

Digital India is the government’s flagship program transforming the country into a digital knowledge economy and empowered society. These initiatives will lead to the development of data centers to store the data in the country itself. In 2020, government-owned organizations such as the National Payments Corporation of India, State Bank of India, and Information Technology Department Tamil Nadu invested in data centers to improve the digital (cloud-based) services offered by various government agencies in the country. In November 2020, The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) drafted a data center policy, as a party of Government Initiatives to fuel data center growth.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

• COVID-19 Impact on Data Centers in India

• Rise in Hyperscale Investments through Entry of Global Providers

• Cloud Adoption Enhancing Data Center Investments

• Procurement of Renewable Energy in Data Centers

India Data Center Market - Existing Vs. Upcoming Data Centers

• Existing Facilities in the region (White Floor Area and Power Capacity)

• Maharashtra

• Tamil Nadu

• Karnataka

• Telangana

• West Bengal

• Uttar Pradesh

• Other States

• List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (White Floor Area and Power Capacity)

Key Market Participants

IT Infrastructure Providers

• Arista Networks

• Atos

• Broadcom

• Cisco Systems

• Dell Technologies

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

• Huawei Technologies

• IBM

• Juniper Networks

• Lenovo

• NetApp

• NEC Corporation India

Construction Service Providers

• AECOM

• DSCO Group

• Larsen & Toubro (L&T)

• Prasa

• Sterling and Wilson (Shapoorji Pallonji Group)

• Turner & Townsend

• Vastunidhi

Support Infrastructure Providers

• ABB

• Blue Box (Swegon)

• Caterpillar

• Cummins

• Climaveneta Climate Technologies (Mitsubishi Electric)

• Delta Electronics

• Eaton

• Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd (KOEL)

• Legrand

• NetRack Enclosures

• Panduit

• Rolls-Royce Power Systems

• Rittal

• Reillo Elettronica Group (Riello UPS)

• Schneider Electric

• Siemens

• STULZ

• Vertiv Group

Data Center Investors

• Airtel India (Nxtra Data)

• CtrlS

• NTT Global Data Centers (Netmagic)

• Pi Data Centers

• RackBank

• Reliance Jio Infocomm

• ST Telemedia Global Data Centres India

• Sify Technologies

• Web Werks

• Yotta Infrastructure (HIRANANDANI GROUP)

New Entrants

• Adani Group (AdaniConneX)

• Bridge Data Centres

• Colt Data Centre Services (COLT DCS)

• Equinix (GPX Global Systems)

• Mantra Data Centers

• Princeton Digital Group (PDG)

