BARCELONA, SPAIN, June 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pico Interactive Targets Europe for Growth, Adds New Office in Germany, and Doubles the Size of its Distributor Network

• Pico Interactive Europe has completed its second consecutive year of over 200% YoY revenue growth since the launch of the business in 2018

• Expanded the distributor network in the EEC along with other regional economic markets (the United Kingdom and Russian Federation)

• Release of the new VR standalone headsets Pico Neo 3 Pro and Neo 3 Pro Eye in the third quarter of 2021

• Demonstration of the Neo 3 Pro for the first time outside of Asia at MWC Barcelona 2021

Barcelona / Munich, 10. June 2021 - Pico Interactive, one of the world's leading developers of innovative VR (virtual reality) solutions for the enterprise, has achieved fast-paced growth in the enterprise VR market in Europe over the past 24 months, growing revenue over 200% for two consecutive years. To meet growing demand, Pico Interactive Europe will open an office in Hamburg in Q3 2021.

According to Leland Hedges, Pico Europe General Manager, the expansion of Pico’s distributor network into Russian Federation (EAC/CIS) and the United Kingdom allows Pico to operate with greater efficiency and in local currencies. In the UK, Pico signed agreements with RedboxVR and System Active, as well as TFN and Virtuality Club in Russia. These new partners join Matts Digital in France, VRExpert in Benelux, and Schenker Tech in Germany as official distribution partners.

"As a result of COVID-19, the number of companies integrating virtual reality as an essential part of their digital solutions for customers and employees is growing rapidly in Europe and will endure beyond the pandemic," explains Leland Hedges. "To meet the increased demand for our standalone VR headsets, we are pleased to open an office in Germany and welcome new partners in the UK and Russia. Due to our broad product portfolio, which includes both 3 DoF and 6 DoF models across a range of price points, and no recurring subscription fees or punitive commercial license conditions, we are well positioned to be a dominant company in enterprise VR.”

From its European office in Barcelona, Pico Interactive Europe has now certified its devices for sale in over 70 countries – EU, LATAM, Africa, Indian subcontinent, and CIS countries are all managed from this regional HQ. In addition to the wide distribution of devices, there has also been rapid expansion in the types of VR applications, including training and development, remote meetings, design and collaboration tools, location-based entertainment, and medical applications.

New Neo 3 Pro Live Demonstration at MWC Barcelona 2021

The Neo 3 Pro headset will be demonstrated live in Europe for the first time at the Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2021 in June. The VR headset, based on the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ XR2 Platform, is built for enterprises looking for a 6 DoF VR headset with high resolution, a balanced weight distribution and an open development architecture. Representatives will also be available to discuss the Neo 3 Pro Eye, which integrates the global leading eye tracking technology from Tobii. The entire Neo 3 headset family supports NVIDIA CloudXR™, delivering VR wirelessly across Wi-Fi networks. With NVIDIA CloudXR™, enterprises can integrate VR into their workflows to drive design reviews, virtual production, location-based entertainment and more.

"The interest in our high-performance Pico Neo 3 Pro headsets has been tremendous,” says Hedges. "We are confident that, together with our robust distributor network, we can continue Pico’s high growth rate in Europe due to our best-selling G2 4K devices and the new Neo 3 Pro and Neo 3 Pro Eye."

The Neo 3 Pro is the latest generation of Pico’s standalone 6DoF headset family. In addition, with its unique DisplayPort connection, the Neo 3 Pro headsets can connect to a local computer via a wire to unlock more content and more computationally complex applications in VR than with any other standalone device.

Pico will also share further information about the commercial release of the Neo 3 Pro and the Neo 3 Pro Eye in Q3 of 2021. Pico will also have a presence at Laval Virtual through our partner Matts Digital.

About Pico Interactive

Pico Interactive focuses on innovative VR and AR solutions that enable businesses to create and experience the best in VR and Interactive Computer-Generated Imagery (CGI). With operations in the United States, Europe, China and Japan, Pico Interactive focuses on creating amazing VR platforms for any application and is built around the principle of “user-first design.” To learn more, visit www.pico-interactive.com.