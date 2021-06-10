Red Dirt Measurement and Controls LLC
See why Red Dirt Measurement and Controls chose ASAP Systems’ tracking softwareCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Red Dirt Measurement and Controls LLC (RDMC) is a contracting company that provides a wide range of exceptional instrumentation and electrical services for the Oil and Gas industry. They are dedicated to providing state-of-the-art design, installation and repairs. RDMC chose ASAP Systems’ Software because they needed a barcode-based Inventory and Asset Tracking System to help them keep track of their tools, electrical parts, machinery, trucks and extra inventory gathered from previous jobs/projects.
RDMC must know which electrical parts are needed and used in the infrastructure they work on. Within our software they track:
- Their assets (which include tools and machinery)
- Where their assets need to be located within in a specific truck
- What job they are being used at
- Their electrical supplies (wire, conduit, fittings, cable trays, etc.)
- Inventory from left over items ordered from jobs.
“The left-over items that they had accumulated from previous jobs were not tracked or accounted for before. Therefore, the project managers continued to order the same number of materials for the next job, further exacerbating the problem” (RDMC employee).
Now that Red Dirt Measurement and Controls, LLC uses ASAP Systems’ web-based Software, they never have to worry about purchasing the same items twice. ASAP Systems saved RDMC a lot of money by giving them full visibility of how much extra inventory they have from previous jobs to use for their next projects.
ASAP Systems is a market leader in Inventory System and Asset Tracking Solutions that uses Barcode technology with mobile Barcode scanners, smartphones, and tablets. They help improve profitability by eliminating manual data entry, paper files, and forms and by automating record keeping. With their Software, businesses know 24/7 how and where their Assets and Inventory are received, stored, used, and disposed of in the warehouse, field, and/or in the office. They have offices in California (headquarters), and Chicago.
