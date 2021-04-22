Our Barcode Inventory and Asset Tracking Software helps any organization take full control of their Inventory & Assets

See why the Modern Exterminating Company chose ASAP Systems Tracking Solution, and find out how they managed to save lots of money using the Software

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Modern Exterminating Company (MEC) chose ASAP Systems Software Solution because they needed a web-based tracking system to help them keep track of their pesticides/equipment. Moreover, to make sure none of their supplies go missing, MEC has to keep track of over 100 Stock and Asset line items including pesticides, equipment, materials, and supplies. They experienced a lot of supply misplacement and loss and needed to implement more asset and stock accountability, security, and protection. This is what drove them to seek an Inventory System solution. They needed to be able to be in control and to check their inventory in real-time.ASAP Systems Software solution saved MEC lots of money on the overstock of inventory and any unnecessary items. A MEC employee stated that ASAP Systems, "saved [them] tens of thousands of dollars on chemical inventory," and they hope to continue using our solutions long into the future. They compared BarCloud to other solutions and liked its functionality and price point the best. Our software simply allowed them to keep better track and accountability of their Inventory and Assets.The Modern Exterminating Company uses ASAP Systems software to:Track and make sure that their pesticides and repair materials are being used for jobs and not misplaced or taken.Receive low inventory alerts to be notified when they are low on inventory to avoid running out of materials or supplies.Use the Scheduled Reporting feature to see the full history that has been taken out so they are aware when something is missing or if it has been taken.ImplementMore asset and inventory accountability with their employees.More security and protection for their assets and inventory items.ASAP Systems is a market leader in Inventory System and Asset Tracking Solutions that uses Barcode technology with mobile Barcode scanners, smartphones, and tablets. They help improve profitability by eliminating manual data entry, paper files, and forms and by automating record keeping. With their System, businesses know 24/7 how and where their Assets and Inventory are received, stored, used, and disposed of in the warehouse, field, and/or in the office. They have offices in California (headquarters), and Chicago.