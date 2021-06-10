THE NATIONAL SPACE SOCIETY ANNOUNCES YOUTUBE HOST ISAAC ARTHUR AT THE 2021 INTERNATIONAL SPACE DEVELOPMENT CONFERENCE
This Year’s Virtual Conference Streams Free to All
The National Space Society is proud to announce YouTube influencer Isaac Arthur as a keynote speaker at its annual International Space Development Conference® 2021, which will be held virtually this year from June 24 through the 27th.
— National Space Society
Arthur is the creator of the wildly successful “Science & Futurism with Isaac Arthur,” an award-winning weekly science education and entertainment show with half a million subscribers and 350 episodes on YouTube. The show covers a wide range of futuristic concepts including space technology, development, and exploration, and focuses on how humanity or other hypothetical advanced civilizations may behave logistically, technologically, and socially, both in the near and distant future, under the understood laws of science.
Past episodes have examined communities in space, planetary terraforming, interstellar exploration, space megastructure engineering, cybernetics, transhumanism, artificial intelligence, the Fermi Paradox, the possible existence of alien civilizations, post-scarcity economies, and much more. Arthur is also a regular guest on a variety of news and entertainment shows ranging from online productions to national radio shows, and he consults on science fiction books and video games. Arthur attended Kent State University majoring in physics and graduating top of his class at age 20, and served in the United States Army during the Iraq war. When not working on his show, Arthur serves as the chair of the Ashtabula, Ohio Board of Elections under the Ohio Secretary of State.
The International Space Development Conference is a four-day virtual event that will focus on key areas of space development: space settlement, space policy, space solar power, lunar development, and international space programs. It highlights areas of interest laid out in the National Space Society’s Roadmap for Space Settlement. Attendance of the first three days is free of charge.
The National Space Society was founded in 1987 via a merger of the National Space Institute, founded to promote citizen support for the American space program, and the L5 Society, based on the work of space settlement pioneer Gerard K. O’Neill. The NSS is the preeminent citizen's voice on space exploration, development, and settlement. For more information go to space.nss.org.
