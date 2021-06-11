Ambassador Inn Motel and RV Park in Perryton, Texas set for Auction by Assiter Auctioneers
Assiter Auctioneers (www.assiter.com) announces the auction of the Ambassador Inn Motel in Perryton, Texas and an adjoining RV Park in Perryton, TX on Thursday, June 17 at 2 pm according to Spanky Assiter, president of the company.
“This auction features an operating hotel and an adjacent RV park and will be held off-site in Canyon” said Assiter. “Don’t miss this opportunity to own or invest in property that will meet your current or future needs.”
The auction dates, properties’ addresses and highlights follow:
Thursday, June 17 at 2 pm
Ambassador Inn, 210 SE 24th Ave, Perryton, TX 79070
Note: Auction location -- Assiter Auction Facility, 16650 Interstate 27, Canyon, TX
• Operating hotel conveniently located just off of Highway 83! Hotel offers 55± total rooms -- 44± with double queens, 7± with single kings, and 4± with single queens. Each room is equipped with couch, TV, mini fridge, & microwave. Single ice machine on ground floor. They have some rooms used for non-smoking and smoking. Hotel staff is already in place if wanted by new owner. Right across from the 36-hole golf course with close proximity to major oil and gas industries. The Ambassador Inn is next to an RV Park and has a restaurant adjacent to the hotel for easy access.
Thursday, June 17 at 2 pm
RV Park, 210 SE 24th Ave, Perryton, TX 79070
Note: Auction location -- Assiter Auction Facility, 16650 Interstate 27, Canyon, TX
• Operating RV Park with 15 spaces w/hookups. Amenities for this RV park include electric, water, and showers. Just a short walk to the Perryton Golf Course and Smokehouse restaurant and bar.
The auction is open to the public will be held off-site at the Assiter Auction Facility conveniently located at 16650 Interstate 27, Canyon, TX 79015 on the West side of Interstate 27 between Amarillo and Canyon, Texas. Additionally, live online bidding will be available for your convenience.
For information, Ryan Rickles (806.584.8954) or Assiter Auctioneers (806.655.3900) or visit www.assiter.com.
About Assiter Auctioneers
Assiter Auctioneers specializes in the sale of residential and commercial real estate, classic and collector cars, heavy equipment, trucks, vehicles, farm machinery and other assets including estate sales through live and online auctions. Headquarters in Canyon, TX, our highly experienced marketing staff and internationally award-winning auctioneers know that every auction is unique and conduct skillfully managed, highly professional events while ensuring that our clients receive the results they desire. Are you thinking of selling? For more information about Assiter Auctioneers, visit www.assiter.com or call 806.655.3900.
Ryan Rickles
Assiter Auctioneers
+1 806-584-8954
info@assiter.com