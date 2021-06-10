Spearman, Texas Home with Pool & Shop set for Auction by Assiter Auctioneers
This unique property in a beautiful small town offers many amenities. Don't miss this chance to bid your price and enjoy this home.”CANYON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Assiter Auctioneers (www.assiter.com) announces the auction of a 3 bedroom ranch home with an indoor pool and shop in Spearman, Texas, on Thursday, June 17 at 2 pm according to Spanky Assiter, president of the company.
“This unique property in a beautiful small town offers many amenities. Don't miss this chance to bid your price and enjoy this home,” said Assiter. “Opportunity awaits the new owner of this property.”
719 Collier Dr., Spearman TX, is 1,684± sq. ft. 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a 2 car detached garage. Notable features include an indoor pool, 30x40 shop, RV parking and low maintenance yard.
The auction is open to the public will be held at the Assiter Auction Facility conveniently located at 16650 Interstate 27, Canyon, TX 79015 on the West side of Interstate 27 between Amarillo and Canyon, Texas. Additionally, live online bidding will be available for your convenience.
For information, call Lila Monden (806.335.6562) or Ryan Rickles (806.584.8954) or Assiter Auctioneers (806.655.3900) or visit www.assiter.com.
About Assiter Auctioneers
Assiter Auctioneers specializes in the sale of residential and commercial real estate, classic and collector cars, heavy equipment, trucks, vehicles, farm machinery and other assets including estate sales through live and online auctions. Headquarters in Canyon, TX, our highly experienced marketing staff and internationally award-winning auctioneers know that every auction is unique and conduct skillfully managed, highly professional events while ensuring that our clients receive the results they desire. Are you thinking of selling? For more information about Assiter Auctioneers, visit www.assiter.com or call 806.655.3900.
