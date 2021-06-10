Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 463 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,178 in the last 365 days.

Spearman, Texas Home with Pool & Shop set for Auction by Assiter Auctioneers

3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a 2 car detached garage. Notable features include an indoor pool, 30x40 shop, RV parking and low maintenance yard

719 Collier Dr., Spearman TX

3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a 2 car detached garage. Notable features include an indoor pool, 30x40 shop, RV parking and low maintenance yard

719 Collier Dr., Spearman TX

3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a 2 car detached garage. Notable features include an indoor pool, 30x40 shop, RV parking and low maintenance yard

719 Collier Dr., Spearman TX

This unique property in a beautiful small town offers many amenities. Don't miss this chance to bid your price and enjoy this home.”
— Spanky Assiter
CANYON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Assiter Auctioneers (www.assiter.com) announces the auction of a 3 bedroom ranch home with an indoor pool and shop in Spearman, Texas, on Thursday, June 17 at 2 pm according to Spanky Assiter, president of the company.

This unique property in a beautiful small town offers many amenities. Don't miss this chance to bid your price and enjoy this home,” said Assiter. “Opportunity awaits the new owner of this property.”

719 Collier Dr., Spearman TX, is 1,684± sq. ft. 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a 2 car detached garage. Notable features include an indoor pool, 30x40 shop, RV parking and low maintenance yard.

The auction is open to the public will be held at the Assiter Auction Facility conveniently located at 16650 Interstate 27, Canyon, TX 79015 on the West side of Interstate 27 between Amarillo and Canyon, Texas. Additionally, live online bidding will be available for your convenience.

For information, call Lila Monden (806.335.6562) or Ryan Rickles (806.584.8954) or Assiter Auctioneers (806.655.3900) or visit www.assiter.com.

Assiter Auctioneers, based in Canyon, Texas, specializes in the sale of residential and commercial real estate, classic and collector cars, heavy equipment, trucks, vehicles, farm machinery and other assets including estate sales through live and online auctions.

# # #

About Assiter Auctioneers
Assiter Auctioneers specializes in the sale of residential and commercial real estate, classic and collector cars, heavy equipment, trucks, vehicles, farm machinery and other assets including estate sales through live and online auctions. Headquarters in Canyon, TX, our highly experienced marketing staff and internationally award-winning auctioneers know that every auction is unique and conduct skillfully managed, highly professional events while ensuring that our clients receive the results they desire. Are you thinking of selling? For more information about Assiter Auctioneers, visit www.assiter.com or call 806.655.3900.

Lila Monden
Assiter Auctioneers
+1 806-335-6562
info@assiter..com

You just read:

Spearman, Texas Home with Pool & Shop set for Auction by Assiter Auctioneers

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Mining Industry, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.