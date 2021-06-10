Middlesex/Unlawful Mischief
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A302215
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 6/9/2021 at 1544 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St, Waitsfield Vermont
VIOLATION: Vandalism
ACCUSED: Andrea Pray
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, Vermont
VICTIM: Tyler Martin
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 6/9/2021, at 1544 Hours, Tyler Martin (28) called Vermont State Police reporting Andrea Pray (43) had vandalized his residence located on Main Street in Waitsfield, Vermont. Prey was issued a citation and released to appear in Washington County Court to answer for the charge of Unlawful Mischief, a violation of Vermont Statues Annotated title 13 3701.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/5/2021 at 0800 hours
COURT: Washington County
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: None
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper Casey Ross
Vermont State Police
“A” Troop – Middlesex
1080 U.S. Route 2,
Middlesex, VT 05602
PH: (802) 229-9191
FX: (802) 229-2648
Email: casey.ross@vermont.gov