Middlesex/Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A302215

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross                          

STATION: Middlesex        

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 6/9/2021 at 1544 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St, Waitsfield Vermont

VIOLATION: Vandalism

 

ACCUSED: Andrea Pray                                             

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, Vermont

 

VICTIM: Tyler Martin

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 6/9/2021, at 1544 Hours, Tyler Martin (28) called Vermont State Police reporting Andrea Pray (43) had vandalized his residence located on Main Street in Waitsfield, Vermont. Prey was issued a citation and released to appear in Washington County Court to answer for the charge of Unlawful Mischief, a violation of Vermont Statues Annotated title 13 3701.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/5/2021 at 0800 hours        

COURT: Washington County

LODGED - LOCATION: No   

BAIL: None

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Respectfully,

 

Trooper Casey Ross

Vermont State Police

“A” Troop – Middlesex

1080 U.S. Route 2,

Middlesex, VT 05602

PH: (802) 229-9191

FX: (802) 229-2648

 

Email: casey.ross@vermont.gov

 

