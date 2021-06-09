Job Opportunity: IDD Program Specialist 3

The Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (DIDD) is seeking an IDD Program Specialist 3. This preferred service position is under the direct supervision of the State Director of Employment Innovation and Day Services within the Division of Innovation.

Reporting to the State Director of Employment Innovation and Day Services, the Employment Innovation & Community Inclusion Specialist position fulfills the following functions:

Works closely with the Director, regional Employment Innovation & Community Inclusion Specialists, Enabling Technology champions, and DIDD’s provider community to further Employment First initiatives. Serves as the link between the Director and people choosing and using Enabling Technology at work and in the community. Assists with the development and implementation of the Department’s transportation-related initiatives as a catalyst for community inclusion. Works in collaboration with the Department’s regional Employment & Community Inclusion Specialists and Enabling Technology champions on the implementation and use of Enabling Technology in various employment settings, communities and neighborhoods, and available modes of transportation or travel. Helps to make the connection between Employment First and Enabling Technology initiatives for internal and external customers. Expands constituents’ perspectives of Enabling Technology to include its role in opening new doors for employment, communication, recreation, and social relationships. Collaborates with the Division of Innovation in developing and implementing metrics to evaluate the Division’s work. Provides technical assistance to the DIDD and ECF CHOICES HCBS provider community on employment, transportation, and community inclusion initiatives. Supports the Division of Innovation’s IDD system alignment efforts including reviewing protocols, trainings, and providing technical assistance to providers, when requested. Provides back-up to the Director wherever and whenever needed due to planned or unplanned needs in the field.

Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities

A deep understanding of the role of transportation in enabling people to work and be a part of their communities Strong belief in the value of community integration and competitive integrated employment for persons with disabilities Knowledge of foundational principles of Employment First and provider transformation Strong verbal communication and presentation skills Ability to manage multiple projects and meet tight deadlines Knowledge of Microsoft Office tools, including Excel and PowerPoint Ability to develop and foster interpersonal relationships Willingness to collaborate and support internal and external customers An openness to feedback to further professional growth

Salary: $3,206 monthly DOE

This position is located in Davidson County and has the potential for Alternative Work Space (AWS) options. Interested candidates should apply on DOHR’s website by following this link: https://www.tn.gov/careers/apply-here.html.

The deadline for submitting applications is June 29th, 2021.

If your name appears on the Tennessee Department of Health Abuse Registry, we cannot consider you for employment in this position.

This organization participates in E-Verify. Federal law requires all employers to verify the identity and employment eligibility of all persons hired to work in the United States. This employer will provide the Social Security Administration (SSA) and, if necessary, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), with information from each new employee's Form I-9 to confirm work authorization.

Pursuant to the State of Tennessee’s Workplace Discrimination and Harassment policy, the State is firmly committed to the principle of fair and equal employment opportunities for its citizens and strives to protect the rights and opportunities of all people to seek, obtain, and hold employment without being subjected to illegal discrimination and harassment in the workplace. It is the State’s policy to provide an environment free of discrimination and harassment of an individual because of that person’s race, color, national origin, age (40 and over), sex, pregnancy, religion, creed, disability, veteran’s status gender identity, sexual orientation or any other category protected by state and/or federal civil rights laws.