Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Two to the Florida Real Estate Appraisal Board

Tallahassee, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Jared Hirsch and Prakash “Paul” Patel to the Florida Real Estate Appraisal Board.

Jared Hirsch

Hirsch, of Davie, is Chief Legal and Compliance Officer at Niznik Behavioral Health, a national provider of behavioral health services for adolescents and adults. He earned his bachelor’s degree in general management from Michigan State University and a juris doctor from Nova Southeastern University.

Prakash “Paul” Patel

Patel, of Port Orange, is a licensed realtor with Weichart Realtors. He is a member of BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir of Orlando where he is government relations lead. Patel earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

###