Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 509 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,377 in the last 365 days.

Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Two to the Florida Real Estate Appraisal Board

Tallahassee, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Jared Hirsch and Prakash “Paul” Patel to the Florida Real Estate Appraisal Board. 

 

Jared Hirsch

Hirsch, of Davie, is Chief Legal and Compliance Officer at Niznik Behavioral Health, a national provider of behavioral health services for adolescents and adults. He earned his bachelor’s degree in general management from Michigan State University and a juris doctor from Nova Southeastern University.  

Prakash “Paul” Patel

Patel, of Port Orange, is a licensed realtor with Weichart Realtors. He is a member of BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir of Orlando where he is government relations lead. Patel earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda. 

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate. 

 

###

You just read:

Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Two to the Florida Real Estate Appraisal Board

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.