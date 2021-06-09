6/9/2021

CFO Jimmy Patronis: It's Time to Get People Back to Work TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Today, Florida Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis addressed the Enterprise Florida, Inc.'s (EFI) June board meeting where he praised Governor DeSantis' decision to end enhanced jobless benefits and criticized the Biden Administration for incentivizing individuals not to go back to work. In May, the national workforce dropped by 53,000. Following the EFI meeting, the CFO issued the below statement: CFO Jimmy Patronis said, "As someone who spent nearly their entire professional career in the restaurant business, I know firsthand the struggles these men and women face every day. I cannot imagine trying to navigate the business environment the Federal government has created. It's time to get people back to work. The fact is the Biden administration has shoved Americans out of the labor force. I saw firsthand how these businesses were putting everything on the credit card to stay afloat. Now they're having trouble hiring and are increasing prices. I applaud Governor DeSantis' decision to end the enhanced jobless benefit, which will ensure our businesses have the available workforce they need to succeed." At the EFI meeting the CFO also highlighted the business liability protection legislation the Governor signed into law. The CFO said, "I also appreciate the Enterprise Florida Board, and Governor DeSantis, for helping us get liability protections for COVID-19 across the finish line. The Governor embraced COVID-19 liability protections and understood getting confidence back into the market was critical. It was no coincidence that this was the first bill he signed. Florida is fortunate to have a Governor that kept Florida open and protected our businesses while ensuring safety during the pandemic."