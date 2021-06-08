2021-06-08 08:17:32.14 Two $50,000 Powerball Prizes Won in St. Joseph

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Larry Clark of Country Club won one of two $50,000 Powerball prizes in the May 15 drawing, and both winning tickets were sold on the same St. Joseph thoroughfare. 

Clark purchased his ticket at Jesse's Last Stop. 6101 N. Belt Highway, and the second winning ticket was sold at Cosentino’s Price Chopper, 2219 N. Belt Highway. That prize has yet to be claimed. 

The winning numbers on May 15 were 4, 10, 37, 39 and 69, with a Powerball number of 24. The winning tickets matched four of the five white-ball numbers, as well as the Powerball, to win the $50,000 prize. 

Powerball is a $2 per play multi-state Draw Game with drawings held on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m. All current and past winning numbers can be found at MOLottery.com.

In FY20, players in Andrew County won more than $1.9 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $202,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $2.2 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.

