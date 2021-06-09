Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 505 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,376 in the last 365 days.

2021-06-09 14:57:02.423 $50,000 Scratchers Prize Won In St. Charles

2021-06-09 14:57:02.423

Story Photo

Victoria Siegenthaler of St. Charles has claimed a $50,000 top prize in the Missouri Lottery’s “Crossword Multiplier” Scratchers game.

Her winning ticket was purchased at Petro Mart, 1990 S. 1st Capitol Drive, in St. Charles.

Crossword Multiplier is a $3 Scratchers game with more than $3.3 million in unclaimed prizes, including another top prize of $50,000.

In the last fiscal year, players in St. Charles County won more than $49.5 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $5 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $11.6 million went to educational programs in the county. For a detailed list of programs that benefitted, visit MOLottery.com.

You just read:

2021-06-09 14:57:02.423 $50,000 Scratchers Prize Won In St. Charles

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.