2021-06-09 14:57:02.423 $50,000 Scratchers Prize Won In St. Charles

2021-06-09 14:57:02.423

Victoria Siegenthaler of St. Charles has claimed a $50,000 top prize in the Missouri Lottery’s “Crossword Multiplier” Scratchers game.

Her winning ticket was purchased at Petro Mart, 1990 S. 1st Capitol Drive, in St. Charles.

Crossword Multiplier is a $3 Scratchers game with more than $3.3 million in unclaimed prizes, including another top prize of $50,000.

In the last fiscal year, players in St. Charles County won more than $49.5 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $5 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $11.6 million went to educational programs in the county. For a detailed list of programs that benefitted, visit MOLottery.com.