TikTok Celebrity Yvng Homie to Perform at The Pro-AM Dance/DJ Expo in Miami
Young TikTok, YouTube and Instagram star will perform at conference on Sunday, June 13ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dancing sensation and TikTok celebrity influencer Jordan Daniels, better known by his handle Yvng Homie, is set to appear at the Pro-AM Dance/DJ Expo. Held in Miami from June 11-13, Yvng Homie will perform on the event’s concluding night. The 17-year-old from Bowling Green, Ky. has amassed more than 4.3 million TikTok followers and 1.3 million YouTube fans after starting his original hip-hop choreography and how-to channel in 2016.
Yvng Homie will be joined at the Pro-Am Dance/DJ Expo by other talented dancers including Rampage Shannon, the NYC Breakers and the Dynamic Rockers. The dance competition will take place at DoubleTree by Hilton Miami Airport and Convention Center (711 NW 72nd Ave.). Please visit proamexpo.com for more information.
This virtual stage on social media has given Yvng Homie the chance to showcase his skills and collaborate with fellow viral performers such as dancer Lavado Arne Jr., Nick Kosir from Fox 46, Merrick Hanna from “America’s Got Talent,” actor Garrett Clayton and singer and actor Indiana. Yvng Homie has also partnered with household brands including NBC Peacock TV, Doritos, Samsung, Xbox and Post for inclusion in his videos.
Taking advantage of his talents on TikTok, Yvng Homie has created a platform where he spreads positivity through dancing to popular songs and comical TV show remixes. His background music choices include songs from popular TV shows such as Disney Junior’s “Sofia the First,” “Spongebob” and “Caillou.” Yvng Homie was also featured in the music video for “Holy Moly Donut Shop” by Blueface featuring NLE Choppa, which already has more than 34 million views.
Yvng Homie has recently curated a “Moonwalk Around the World” video series, showing different shots where he moonwalks in a public location and surprises bystanders with his talents. He has also developed a Yvng Homie branded apparel line.
Learn more about Yvng Homie at www.yvnghomie.com. Connect with him online at TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
