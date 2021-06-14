Quality Reviews® Releases New Webinar: Vanderbilt and Walgreens - Great Patient Experience in Retail Medical Clinics
A conversation with Rob Tadlock, Director of Business Operations of Vanderbilt Health Clinic at WalgreensNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quality Reviews®, the leading company that helps healthcare provider organizations improve patient experience through real-time feedback and service recovery, today announced the release of their newest webinar, “Vanderbilt and Walgreens: Delivering Great Patient Experience in Retail Medical Clinics,” featuring Rob Tadlock, RN, BSN, MBA, Director of Business Operations of Vanderbilt Health Clinic at Walgreens, a group of 14 retail medical clinics across the state of Tennessee.
Interviewed by Quality Reviews CEO and Co-founder, Edward Shin, MD, Mr. Tadlock discusses the patient-centric mission of delivering convenient care in a retail medical environment. Focusing on superior patient experience and customer service, Mr. Tadlock outlines the unique challenges and opportunities presented by the Vanderbilt – Walgreens partnership, and stresses his team’s patient-first approach to clinic care.
In addition, Mr. Tadlock presents the importance of using real-time patient feedback and service recovery to power both positive patient and staff experience. He highlights the value of sharing positive patient feedback with staff members to maintain a high level of employee morale. This webinar can be viewed on Quality Reviews’ website at https://q-reviews.com/vanderbilt-and-walgreens-delivering-great-patient-experience-in-retail-medical-clinics/.
About Quality Reviews, Inc.
Quality Reviews, Inc. helps healthcare providers capture real–time patient feedback to facilitate service recovery. Deployed in over 1000 care locations, Quality Reviews has helped improve patient experience in top-ranked academic medical centers, rural and community hospitals, as well as outpatient clinics throughout the U.S. We believe that there is a better way to give patients a voice, and since 2012, we’ve been singularly focused on helping our clients deliver a better experience to their patients. Learn more at http://www.q-reviews.com .
