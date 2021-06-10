Account Schedule Reporting Brings Color to Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central
Fundamentals offers expanded Account Schedule formatting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central.
Tangicloud Technologies releases Account Schedule enhancement with color for nonprofit and government financial reports.
We feel that these Account Schedule improvements move the product to a higher level of reporting excellence.”LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tangicloud Technologies, Inc. today announced the 18.1 release of its Fundamentals product, powered by Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central. Fundamentals focuses on the needs of nonprofits and governments with improvements to base Business Central and added features required by fund-accounting organizations.
— Jay Malik
In release 18.1 end users will have multiple improvements to the existing product, but outstanding among them is a set of enhancements focused on the reporting features in Account Schedules, Business Centrals’ reporting tool.
“We feel that these Account Schedule improvements move the product to a higher level of reporting excellence,” said CEO, Jay Malik. “Our customers often ask for better reporting without having to resort to 3rd party solutions. Now, from within Business Central, our customers have that advantage.”
Some of the enhancements offered in Accounts Schedules include:
• Pre-formatted non-profit and government reports
• Table formatting with color
• Printing the Organization’s logo in the header
• Header alignment at left, center or right of page
• Page orientation (landscape or portrait)
• Hyperlinks from the reports.
Most of the enhancements are toggled on or off for better user control and ease of use.
“Reporting is the key to success for any nonprofit or government because they do have to have that higher standard of transparency,” said Jennifer Bonenfant, Vice President of Product Innovation. “And it seems that these Account Schedules are going to afford them that transparency and the details they need to get the kind of reporting that will make them more efficient in managing their organization. When you couple this with the ease of use and ease of adoption Business Central provides, there’s a real win-win in the whole situation.”
Fundamentals is available on the Microsoft AppSource and immediately includes the Account Schedule features. This is because the Fundamentals product maintains a regular release cadence in line with Microsoft's own release plans.
