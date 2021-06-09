Suspects Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 2200 Block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, June 6, 2021 in the 2200 Block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 6:50 pm, the victim was in their vehicle and parked at the listed location. Two suspects approached the vehicle, one of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s vehicle. The victim complied. The suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The vehicle has since been recovered.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or has knowledge of this offense should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.