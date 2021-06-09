McKees Rocks Bridge Drilling Thursday Night in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT is announcing lane restrictions on the McKees Rocks Bridge (Route 3104) in McKees Rocks Borough and the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County will occur Thursday night, June 10 weather permitting.

Intermittent short-term single-lane restrictions will occur on the bridge in each direction from 6 p.m. Thursday night to 6 a.m. Friday morning as crews from Armstrong Drilling conduct core drilling operations.

Motorists are advised to use caution and expect changing traffic patterns when traveling through the area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #