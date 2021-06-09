Northbound Route 837 Ramp to Northbound Route 51 Overnight Closure Wednesday Night in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing an overnight closure of northbound Route 837 (West Carson Street) ramp to northbound Route 51 in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Wednesday night, June 10 weather permitting.

The ramp that carries traffic from northbound Route 837 to northbound Route 51 will close to traffic from 8 p.m. Wednesday night through 5 a.m. Thursday morning as crews conduct drainage investigation and cleaning operations. Ramp traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detour

Northbound Route 837 Ramp to Northbound Route 51

The work is part of the $6.06 million improvement project. Gulisek Construction, LLC is the prime contractor.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

