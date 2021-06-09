Southbound Route 885 Bates Street Lane Restriction Begins Thursday in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a lane restriction on southbound Route 885 (Bates Street) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will begin Thursday, June 10 weather permitting.

Beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday, a long-term single-lane restriction will occur on southbound Bates Street between Hodge Street and Second Avenue continuously through late July. Crews from Allison Park Contractors will conduct abutment construction work.

Additionally, the sidewalk will close to pedestrian traffic. Pedestrians will be able to use the closed lane of traffic.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #