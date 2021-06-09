Nicaragua: Fifth opposition chief detained in ‘evening of the lengthy knives within the tropics’

Within less than a week, and just a few months ahead of a crucial election, the Nicaraguan police have detained five high-profile opposition leaders, according to official police statements.

Three leading opposition figures, Félix Maradiaga Blandón, Juan Sebastián Chamorro García and José Adan Aguerri were all arrested on Tuesday, while Arturo Cruz was detained on Saturday. Cristiana Chamorro, another opposition politician, was placed under house arrest on Thursday.

Aguerri is a well-known businessman and former president of the Superior Council for Private Enterprise, a national business federation.

The other four — Chamorro, Cruz, Maradiaga and Chamorro García — have all announced their intention to run against Nicaragua’s President Daniel Ortega in the upcoming election.

Ortega, a leftist, former revolutionary whose Sandinista rebels overthrew Nicaraguan strongman Anastasio Somoza in the 1970s, is seeking to win a fourth term on November 7. Ortega’s government has in the…

