Nancy Kowalik Scheduled to Announce the "Picture Yourself Down The Shore" Winner Live on Facebook

Nancy Kowalik, Founder/Owner of Nancy Kowalik Real Estate Group Tune in to the live drawing on Nancy Kowalik Real Estate Group's Facebook Page June 10 at 2pm Trish Applegate from Nancy Kowalik Real Estate Group and her family were signing up contest entries.

MULLICA HILL, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It's time to announce the Winner of the "Picture Yourself Down the Shore" Beach Ball Contest!

Saturday, June 5, 2021 was a special day in Mullica Hill, Nancy Kowalik Real Estate Group proudly hosted a Photo Booth and contest sign ups on Saturday Evening with the theme "Picture Yourself Down The Shore." Guests stopped by at 46 N Main Street Mullica Hill between 4 and 8pm on Saturday to get their pictures taken in the outdoor photo booth and signed up for a numbered beach ball to enter to win a week at the Shore in 2022! There was no purchase necessary to enter to win.

The contest winner will be announced via a live drawing on Facebook this Thursday, June 10, at 2pm, where Nancy Kowalik will announce the winning beach ball number. Viewers can tune in to Nancy Kowalik Real Estate Group's Facebook page to view the live drawing.

The winner will receive a week in a beach block penthouse condo during the week of their choice in the Summer of 2022.

