Lombardi Condemns Illhan Omar Comparing America To Hamas and The Taliban

Says This Type of Anti-America Sentiment Does Not Belong In Congress

MANHATTAN, IL, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Jack Lombardi, Republican Congressional candidate for Illinois’ 16th Congressional District condemned Minnesota Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar for comparing the United States and Israel to the terrorist organization, Hamas and the Taliban. Omar tweeted, “We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the US”. She also claimed the United States has committed crimes against humanity. Lombardi said such rhetoric and anti-American sentiment does not belong in Congress. He said it was especially despicable as it comes as we are approaching the twentieth anniversary of 9/11, a terroristic attack aided and abetted by the Taliban. Lombardi could not believe that Congressman Adam Kinzinger has remained silent about Omar’s remarks especially as he is a veteran, and Omar was claiming our military had committed atrocities and crimes against humanity. Lombardi said that such sentiments expressed by Omar seem to represent what today’s Democratic leadership feels about the United States, and recalled Andrew Cuomo, saying “America was never that great.”

“Anyone who believes that the United States military is comparable to the Taliban and Hamas and has committed crimes against humanity does not belong in Congress,” said Jack Lombardi. “Unlike Ilhan Omar, I am proud of our military – the military that defeated the Taliban in Afghanistan after 9/11. For her to make that comparison especially as we approach the 20th anniversary of 9/11 is despicable.

“I am shocked that Adam Kinzinger, a veteran is remaining silent as she compares our service men and women to terrorists,” concluded Lombardi. “Maybe Kinzinger is staying quiet because he is afraid it will hurt his chances of being on CNN or MSNBC. The Sixteenth District needs a representative who will represent the district and its values against Ilhan Omar, and others.”



Lombardi Background

Lombardi’s story is that of an ordinary Chicagoan with exceptional zeal who broke the norm, building a better life with the resources he had at hand. Today, he is a successful businessman with vast experience in leading diverse teams to a common goal of success.

A natural entrepreneur, Lombardi earned his first money at age 8 selling soda on a neighborhood street corner. He started his first business, Lombardi Trucking, by age 22 and has never looked back. Currently, Lombardi owns Chicago's premiere digital marketing company and runs multiple internet companies.

Born and bred on Chicago's southwest side, Lombardi went to nearby St. Laurence High School and later attended Northwestern Business College. He is proud to be the husband of Sharon Lombardi and father of his son Jack III and daughter, Summer.

