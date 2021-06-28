Tom Matzen: Helping Entrepreneurs Grow Through Strategic Alliances
Tom Matzen aims to help budding entrepreneurs constantly improve and achieve their full potential through the art of strategic alliances.VANCOUVER , QUEBEC , CANADA , June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Armed with four decades of experience as an entrepreneur, Tom Matzen created Strategic Alliance Live, the biggest deal-making networking event globally. Matzen’s vision is to empower entrepreneurs to be the most significant force for good they can be.
“During the last 10-12-years, I focused on helping people use their wisdom and knowledge so that they can monetize their genes through high-ticket programs that guarantee results. I’ve started 89 businesses, making and losing millions along the way. I’ve had varied experiences along the way. From the 89 businesses that I started, about 83 of them were initially strategic alliances that grew into businesses,” said Matzen, speaking on the Billionaires in Boxers Global Podcast with Phil Pelucha.
After receiving coaching from renowned Strategic Marketing expert Jay Abraham, Matzen soon realized that strategic partnerships present the quickest and most efficient option for significantly growing a business in terms of operation, scope, and profits.
“Strategic Alliances are the fastest way to 10x your business. If entrepreneurs are lazy and get more results by doing less, strategic alliances are the perfect combination. For super aggressive individuals that want to grow and leverage what they are doing while impacting many, this is the only way to do it without risking venture capital along the way. Even venture capitalists love strategic alliances because they are leveraging their capital with other strategic partners,” said Matzen.
By allowing individuals to combine knowledge, experiences, expertise, and management skills, strategic alliances present an opportunity for mutual growth and better profits. According to Matzen, they create an exponentially better result than you’d get without them.
“Are all strategic alliances good? No, some crap out. We teach people to screen potential to discover the maximum potential of ideas and concepts. Most strategic alliances link to results; this means that you pay on results rather than effort. It is a better way to grow your business,” said Matzen.
Strategic alliances also present a more efficient work structure and flow, which creates a better quality of life for entrepreneurs and improves their work output and profits. Matzen has noticed that a big misconception among entrepreneurs is that they need to churn out 70-80 hour weeks to achieve their best potential.
“The purpose of a business is more profits and a better life for the business owner. That does not come from 70-80 hour work weeks for most of us. Even if you are productive for that time, you will have no life outside of work. For example, I interviewed a client named Edwin, who has four 7-figure businesses, and he runs all four of them for 10-15 hours a week. After he told me the strategy, I knew this is what people needed to hear. He is doing well because strategic alliances are a cornerstone,” said Matzen.
Not only should businesses look to enter strategic alliances to increase profits, but they should also do so to free up their time. In addition, it improves your mood, quality of life, and enthusiasm towards work.
“Find someone to take on the drudgery part of your business. Some of the best strategic alliances I entered have been for freeing up my time. For example, we have just hired a client-success director who is the most exciting hire I’ve made in 38-years of business. His entire world is about helping high-end program clients. He is one of the most experienced guys globally at this, and effectively it was a strategic alliance,” said Matzen.
