Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 510 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,385 in the last 365 days.

ADVISER Person ID Guide and Template Updates for 2021-2022

An updated guide for the ADVISER Person ID system is now available on the ADVISER Resources website, and students are now able to be submitted under the 2021-2022 school year.

The updated guide includes the updates to the ADVISER Person ID system that are scheduled to become available on July 1, 2021. These updates include dropping support for the “legacy” format file template in favor of the existing ADVISER Person ID format, as well as introducing fields to optionally collect preferred first and last names for students.

You just read:

ADVISER Person ID Guide and Template Updates for 2021-2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.