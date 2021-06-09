ADVISER Person ID Guide and Template Updates for 2021-2022

An updated guide for the ADVISER Person ID system is now available on the ADVISER Resources website, and students are now able to be submitted under the 2021-2022 school year.

The updated guide includes the updates to the ADVISER Person ID system that are scheduled to become available on July 1, 2021. These updates include dropping support for the “legacy” format file template in favor of the existing ADVISER Person ID format, as well as introducing fields to optionally collect preferred first and last names for students.