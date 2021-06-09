Paving Project to Start Soon on Route 4008 in Summit Township, Erie County

A $3.8 million intersection improvement project at the intersection of Oliver Road, Flower Road, and Hamot Road in Summit Township, Erie County is scheduled to start soon.

The project will include removal of the existing intersection and construction of roundabout. Additional work includes milling and paving intersecting roads, construction of sidewalks, ADA curb ramps, drainage improvements, environmental mitigation, lighting, vegetation replacement, and pavement markings.

Construction is expected to begin June 21st, 2021 weather permitting and is expected to be completed by late October 2021.

The project will require five phases, requiring multiple detours. The schedule has not yet been determined. However, information will be provided in advance of each detour change.

The first phase will begin with a posted truck detour using Route 19 (Peach Street), Hershey Road, and Hamot Road.

Motorists may encounter lane restrictions with traffic controlled by flaggers.

Drivers should be alert for traffic pattern shifts and lane restrictions.

Drivers should anticipate travel delays during active work hours.

The contractor is J.C. Lee Construction and Supply of Petrolia, PA. The contract cost is $3,883,146, which is to be paid entirely with federal funds.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

