PECO to Close Sugartown Road for Utility Improvement in Easttown Township

King of Prussia, PA – PECO Energy is planning to close Sugartown Road between Waterloo Avenue and Newtown Road in Easttown Township, Chester County, beginning Monday, June 28, for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The closure will be in place Mondays through Fridays and weekends if needed from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through Saturday, August 28.

During the closure, motorists will be directed to use Newtown Road, Waterloo Road and Church Road. Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

PECO Energy will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797

