M-62 resurfacing starts Monday at May Street

Contact:

Agency:

Nick Schirripa, MDOT Office of Communications, 269-208-7829Transportation

COUNTY: Cass

HIGHWAY: M-62

CLOSEST CITY : Edwardsburg

START DATE: Monday, June 14, 2021

ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, July 2, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be resurfacing M-62 at May Street in Ontwa Township, just south of Edwardsburg, in Cass County. The $178,000 investment includes asphalt resurfacing, concrete curb and gutter, earthwork, and pavement markings.

For a map and project details, visit Mi Drive.

SAFETY BENEFITS: The new pavement will extend the life of the roadway and improve safety and ride quality for motorists. Improvements to the intersection also will improve sight lines for motorists in the right-turn lanes.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Single-lane closures with traffic regulators.