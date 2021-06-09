SC DSS Honors May Employees of the Month

May 13, 2021 -- The South Carolina Department of Social Services Employee of the Month program recognizes staff whose work exemplifies our core principles: Competence, Courage and Compassion.

The seven most recently selected were: Sha Rae Washington, Economic Services Division, Chester County; Sam Weinberg, Child Support Services Division, Columbia; Stephanie Bradley, Constituent Services Division, State Office; Kenneth Murphy, Legal Services Division, North Charleston; Jane Parmely, Information Technology Services Division, Columbia; Laura Bullard, Adult Protective Services Division, Richland County; and Janet Brookshire, Child Welfare Services Division, Greenville County.

Staff selected for the Employee of the Month Program are awarded with lunch with the State Director, along with other honorees; a dedicated parking space; a photo and write up displayed at State Office; and a write-up sent to their community newspaper. The luncheon is now a virtual meeting with all the awardees.