University of Management and Technology Faculty Publishes New Book

ARLINGTON, VA, USA, June 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Glen Laman, a faculty member at University of Management and Technology, has just come out with a new book, titled The Hero of Fern Gully and Other Jamaican Short Stories. It is a collection of 15 short stories, coauthored with good friend and fellow Jamaican, Dr. Basil Kong. Glen’s first book, published in 2014, was Jamaican Entrepreneurship, a well-received biographical examination of real-life Jamaican business success stories, based on research carried out on 15 successful entrepreneurs. This time around, Glen and Basil look at another 15 Jamaicans – but these are fictitious characters. While Jamaican Entrepreneurship delves into the lives of 15 highly successful real people, The Hero of Fern Gully spins yarns of 15 ordinary Jamaicans, showing what everyday life is like where “the sun shines daily on the mountain top” and people try to “feel alright.”

Both books can be ordered from Amazon.

Basil Kong and Glen Laman, The Hero of Fern Gully and Other Jamaican Short Stories, Minna Press, Kingston, Jamaica (2021) ISBN-10 1735306940

Glen Laman, Jamaican Entrepreneurship, Minna Press, Kingston, Jamaica (2014 ) ISBN-10 9769569313

