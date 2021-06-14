StanData Launches New Hub For Information On Hybrid Workers
Participants in new proof of concept are eligible for 10 free height adjustable workstationsMANCHESTER, NH, USA, June 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StanData, a best-in-class height-adjustable workstation data provider, announced today the launch of hybridworkhub.com, a new community of resources that will help HR professionals ensure the success of their hybrid workforce. Additionally, StanData announced that all registrants will be eligible for being selected as 1 of 5 Proof of Concept (POC) study participants that will receive 10 WFH electric height adjustable workstations to carry out the study, underwritten by LifeDesk, along with access to StanData’s software.
“We’re on the brink of a disruption as great as last year’s sudden shift to remote work: the move to hybrid work — a blended model where some employees return to the workplace and others continue to work from home,” according to Microsoft. As HR professionals across the country struggle with this new reality, they will be looking for resources on how to help ensure their hybrid workers are as successful as possible.
Hyrbidworkhub.com aims to be that central community that they can turn to for educational materials, as well as discussions with their colleagues who are experiencing this issue for the first time as well. "The shift to hybrid work is clearly in motion throughout society. A large percentage of employees currently consider the ability to work in a hybrid setting to be a bigger incentive to stay at their jobs rather than financial incentives,” states Dick Finnegan, CEO, C-Suite Analytics. “In a world where employee retention and engagement are more critical than ever, having a resource like HybridWorkHub to consolidate information and connect HR professionals while navigating this transition is an incredible benefit."
“There is no playbook on how to handle this transition to hybrid work because it has never been done before,” said Mike Kind, founder and CEO, StanData. “We strongly believe that our technology will improve engagement, health and productivity of the hybrid worker as they perform focused work tasks both in-office and remote. But we also understand the importance of education. If we want to help lead during this time, we knew we needed to provide more than just our product. We want to bring the community together.”
At hybridworkhub.com, HR professionals will find:
The latest news and research on hybrid work
Tools and resources
Experiences from other leaders
To sign up, simply visit: hybridworkhub.com.
Many organizations have been investing in electric height-adjustable workstations for years, and have never really been able to determine their value. Until now.
When you sign up, you will be eligible to receive 10 WFH electric height adjustable workstations to be used for remote employees as part of a proof of concept of StanData’s technology. The software can also be used in conjunction with any electric height adjustable workstation.
Through a combination of proprietary gamification protocols along with education and reminders on the proper use of electric height adjustable workstations, StanData delivers mission critical real time employee data and insights that increases proper workstation usage, reduces the number of breaks needed due to discomfort, and increases employee job satisfaction.
ABOUT STANDATA
StanData Technology is a best-in-class patented software provider that is guaranteed to improve engagement, health and productivity of the hybrid worker as they perform focused work tasks both in-office and remote. Through a combination of proprietary gamification protocols along with education and reminders on the proper use of the hybrid worker’s electric height adjustable workstation – an essential tool to perform focused work – StanData delivers mission critical real time employee data and insights that increases proper workstation usage, reduces the number of breaks needed due to discomfort, and increases employee job satisfaction. Make your desks smart at standata.com.
