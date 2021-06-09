All Things Judicial Features Interview with Former Chief Justice I. Beverly Lake Jr.

The most recent episode of All Things Judicial features excerpts from an interview with former Chief Justice I. Beverly Lake Jr. The interview was conducted in 2006 by former Associate Justice Willis Whichard as part of the Chief Justice's Commission on Professionalism's Historical Video Series. Chief Justice Lake served as a superior court judge, associate justice, and chief justice of the Supreme Court of North Carolina. In 2002, Lake established the Criminal Justice Study Commission to review factors that may contribute to wrongful convictions in North Carolina. The study commission recommended reforms which led to the creation of the Innocence Inquiry Commission in 2006.

"We have the best criminal justice system in the world, but that doesn't mean we can't make it better," former Chief Justice Lake said in the podcast. "It is incumbent on members of the legal profession to take that leadership role, step into that public service arena, accept that responsibility, and teach and guide and lead our people in the right direction pursuant to the blueprint laid out in our Constitution."

INTERVIEWER AND GUEST

Former Chief Justice I. Beverly Lake Jr. was appointed as a superior court judge in 1985. Lake was appointed as an associate justice on the Supreme Court of North Carolina in 1992, but was defeated for election that same year. He was elected as an associate justice in 1994 and elected as the court's chief justice in 2000. During his tenure as chief justice, Lake established a study commission which led to the creation of the Innocence Inquiry Commission, the first of its kind in United States. Lake served as chief justice until his retirement in 2006 and passed away in 2019.

Former Associate Justice Willis Whichard was appointed to the North Carolina Court of Appeals in 1980 where he served until he became an associate justice of the Supreme Court of North Carolina in 1986. He retired from the court in 1998 and served as dean of the Norman Adrian Wiggins School of Law at Campbell University until 2006. After that, Whichard has worked as an attorney in private practice.

MORE INFORMATION

